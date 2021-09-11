West Brom were offered the chance to sign Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley this summer, it has been claimed.

West Brom we're offered Barkley towards the end of the summer transfer window but his wages meant that was never likely to happen. Really tough time for him now, as acknowledged by Thomas Tuchel. https://t.co/5xHM1lhCYR — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) September 11, 2021

27-year-old midfielder Ross Barkley is out of favour at Stamford Bridge and is yet to feature in a competitive game for Thomas Tuchel.

Aston Villa moved to bring the former Everton star in on loan for the 2020/21 campaign, with the midfielder playing 24 times for Dean Smith’s side.

Now, it has emerged that Chelsea tried to offload Barkley once again this summer, offering him to Championship side West Brom.

As per a report from Matt Law, the Baggies were offered the chance to bring Barkley to the Hawthorns in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

However, his wages were too significant for a deal to be struck, meaning that a move never really got off the ground.

An eye-catching rumour

Given Barkley’s level of experience at the top level on both the international stage and at club level, it would have been a seriously impressive signing for the Baggies.

The midfielder is obviously talented but Tuchel has a wealth of options available in the middle of the park, leaving Barkley in the lurch somewhat.

Wages ultimately meant a move was never likely to happen, but it would have been an impressive acquisition for West Brom, who will be looking to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League under Valerien Ismael’s management this season.