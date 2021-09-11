QPR resume their Championship season with a trip to Reading this afternoon.

Mark Warburton takes his QPR side over the Berkshire this afternoon, to face Veljko Paunovic’s Reading who currently sit in 21st-place of the Championship table.

The Royals have endured a tough start to the new season after claiming a 7th-place finish last time round, compared to the R’s impressive and unbeaten start which saw them in 3rd-place going into the international break.

Here’s how we expect QPR to line up today:

(5-2-1-2)

Dieng

McCallum

De Wijs

Barbet

Dickie

Odubajo

Johansen

Ball

Chair

Austin

Gray

Warburton cleared Ilias Chair to feature today after he was rushed home from international duty following a military coup in Guinea.

Up front, Lyndon Dykes impressed on international duty with Scotland but could well be rested in place of a debut for on loan Watford striker Andre Gray.

Dom Ball could keep his place in the side owing to a lack of central options at the moment, with that back-five looking relatively in place for the season ahead.

Chris Willock is the obvious absentee there – he could well start ahead of Chair who may feel some fatigue from international duty, with both having impressed in that no.10 role this season.

Reading present another winnable fixture for the R’s today – a win could take them top of the table depending on both Fulham and West Brom’s results, who both sit on 13 points compared to QPR’s 11.