Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt was plucked by the Trotters from League Two side Barrow in July 2020. Last season he led them out of League Two.

Bolton now sit a comfortable 12th in the League One table. However, it is a season that is only six games old and there’s a long way to go before May next year.

Per The Bolton News and their reporter Marc Iles, Evatt confirms this but also adds that one player – Keiran Lee – has an important part to play.

Lee ‘important member’ of Trotters’ squad says Evatt

33-year-old veteran midfielder Lee has been at the club after Bolton picked him up as a free agent in early January this year.

Prior to that, he’d been let go last August by Sheffield Wednesday where he’d been since they signed him from Oldham Athletic in 2012.

Since being snapped up by The Trotters, Lee has made 26 appearances for the club, scoring one goal.

This season he’s made four League One appearances and made his first start against Burton Albion last time out against Burton Albion.

Impressing against The Brewers, Evatt says that the former Manchester United youngster has a definite role to play for Bolton over the coming season.

Commenting more specifically on this, Evatt states, “We think a lot of him and he is going to be a big player for us come the end of the season. We are only six games in, it is only September, so 40 more to go.”

Thoughts?

Keiran Lee proved during his time at Sheffield Wednesday that he is a class operator at Championship level.

He has 204 games in the bag at this level as well as 132 in League One. This experience will serve him well as he looks to make inroads at Bolton.

Ian Evatt has obviously noticed this and is very clear that Lee will make an impact for his side as they look to make a bigger impact on League one.