Bolton Wanderers are back in League One this season after a successful promotion campaign last time around.

They currently sit 12th in the League One table ahead of today’s game against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

It is early doors yet for the Trotters with the Lancashire side having played just six of their 46 games in their 2021/22 campaign.

However, per Bolton News’ Marc Iles, it is not too early for boss Ian Evatt to come to a decision about the future of midfielder Dennis Politic.

Politic decision made by Bolton Wanderers

Romanian midfielder Politic started out in English football at Manchester United after they brought him over from Romanian side FC Brasov.

Wanderers picked him up in 2015 for their Under-18s. He’s since gone through the youth ranks and the 21-year-old has made 30 senior appearances (five goals) for the Trotters.

He is in the final year of his current deal and Bolton boss Evatt confirms that the club has reached a decision about his future.

After coming back from injury, Politic is on loan at League Two side Port Vale. Per The Bolton News, Evatt adds that the club’s stance on Politic remaining at the club is clear.

Commenting on where the club stand, Evatt is quoted as saying, “There is no more discussion. We made him an offer, so that’s that.”

Thought?

The ball is in Dennis Politic’s court now and very firmly so. Bolton boss Evatt’s confirmation that no more offers will be made presents Politic with a stark message.

He can either look back at what the Trotters have offered and agree on terms or simply enter the free-agent throng next July.

He’s yet to feature in League Two action for the Valiants since his loan move last month.

However, game time must be a part of the plan and that could allow him to put himself in the shop window so-to-speak.