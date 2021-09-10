Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to arrest their slide last season when relegation looked closer than a promotion challenge.

It will be harder this season due to their main goal threat from last season, Adam Armstrong, heading to Premier League Southampton.

The bulk of that responsibility could fall on the threat that Ben Brereton possesses. Tony Mowbray’s side need the goals and have turned to the recent Chilean international for said goals.

Brereton amongst the goals – absence could be coming

Brereton was a 2019 arrival at Ewood Park after signing from Nottingham Forest in early January.

He’d started out in Stoke City’s Academy before being plucked up by the Red to jin their Under-18s in January 2017.

Somewhat in Armstrong’s shadow last season, 22-year-old Brereton still scored seven goals and provided five assists for Rovers.

He’s started this season in fine form. As well as a Copa América goal, he’s hit three in Blackburn’s first five Championship games.

However, he could have missed tomorrow’s home game against Luton Town after Rovers didn’t release him for international duty.

This was due to Chile being on the UK’s ‘red list’ of countries for travel and under coronavirus regulations.

Chink of light at tunnel’s end

However, Blackburn’s worries have been averted after they reached an agreement with the Chilean FA. This averts the threat of him not being allowed to turn out for Rovers on Saturday:

Pablo Milad, presidente de la ANFP, aseguró que llegaron a un acuerdo con el Watford y el Blackburn Rovers para que Francisco Sierralta y Ben Brereton Díaz puedan venir a la selección chilena en el mes de octubre.https://t.co/zdMoaj4syo — vivepais (@vivepais) September 10, 2021

The above tweet and article from Chilean source Vive Pais says that Blackburn has reached an agreement with the ANFP (Chilean National Football Federation), This clears the way to selection for Brereton on Saturday.

The crux of this agreement, which is developed upon in the linked article, is that Blackburn agree to free Brereton for international duty in October.

Thoughts?

It’s a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul. Blackburn get to play Brereton at the weekend at the expense of losing him in October.

That will be big news for Tony Mowbray’s men as they get their leading scorer in the side.

Having him in the side will give Rovers a better chance of improving on their current 10th place in the Championship table.

The first step towards that will be a hoped-for three points at Ewood Park tomorrow at the expense of Luton Town.