Middlesbrough sanctioned the sale of Sam Morsy this summer, with the midfielder joining Ipswich Town on a permanent deal.

Middlesbrough do have plenty of options in the centre of the pitch with the likes of Paddy McNair, Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier, and new signing James Lea Siliki at their disposal.

However, Morsy started three of Boro’s opening five games and looked to be an integral part of the squad. But with the arrival of Siliki, it did mean Morsy may have been pushed down the pecking order somewhat.

The Egyptian midfielder was sold to Ipswich Town on Deadline Day after only spending one season at the club. He made the switch to the Riverside from Wigan Athletic after four years with the Latics. During his one season at Boro he played 36 times, scoring once and assisting a further five.

He was often deployed in front of the back four. Morsy was an important piece of Middlesbrough’s squad last season, often picking the ball up deep and driving forwards. He also is capable of breaking up play, winning the ball back and doing the dirty work.

Manager Neil Warnock is notorious for liking players who put in the hard yards and Morsy fits the bill. Therefore it came as a surprise to many that he was sold on the final day of the transfer window. The Boro boss said the decision came from above him and was taken out of his hands.

We asked fans on Twitter whether he should have been sold this summer, and is was close to a 50/50 split, with 58% taking the majority, with a no.