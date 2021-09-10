Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has confirmed to The Hartlepool Mail that the club are looking at the free agent market abroad, in order to sign a left-back or left-sided centre-back.

Middlesbrough allowed Hayden Coulson and Marvin Johnson to depart this summer, both of which would have provided competent back-up to regular left-back Marc Bola. The former left on loan, joining Ipswich Town, whereas the latter wasn’t offered a new deal and subsequently signed for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Teessiders signed Lee Peltier on a free transfer following his release from West Bromwich Albion, with the veteran able to play at left-back if needed. Isaiah Jones played at left wing-back in their most recent outing against Blackburn Rovers, but both Peltier and Jones are emergency options. Warnock would like a natural left-sided defender.

When asked about dipping into the free agent market, Warnock spoke candidly about their pursuits.

“We are just looking for a left-sided player, ideally someone who could play left-back or left centre-half,” he said.