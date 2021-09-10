Middlesbrough boss confirms club are looking at overseas free agent market
Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has confirmed to The Hartlepool Mail that the club are looking at the free agent market abroad, in order to sign a left-back or left-sided centre-back.
Middlesbrough allowed Hayden Coulson and Marvin Johnson to depart this summer, both of which would have provided competent back-up to regular left-back Marc Bola. The former left on loan, joining Ipswich Town, whereas the latter wasn’t offered a new deal and subsequently signed for Sheffield Wednesday.
The Teessiders signed Lee Peltier on a free transfer following his release from West Bromwich Albion, with the veteran able to play at left-back if needed. Isaiah Jones played at left wing-back in their most recent outing against Blackburn Rovers, but both Peltier and Jones are emergency options. Warnock would like a natural left-sided defender.
When asked about dipping into the free agent market, Warnock spoke candidly about their pursuits.
“We are just looking for a left-sided player, ideally someone who could play left-back or left centre-half,” he said.
“Now we are having to look abroad but we won’t bring anybody in for the sake of it, we missed out on a player last week and we have made a few offers for players and they have gone elsewhere.”
Marc Bola missed the game against Blackburn through injury with Jones deputising. However, the report states that he is back in contention for their game against Coventry this weekend.
“We have options for wing-backs,” added Warnock.
“Isaiah did it against Blackburn and Tav [Marcus Tavernier] has done it before. I just like Tav’s energy anywhere me. He’d play full-back for me if I asked him to.”
Thoughts
Middlesbrough had pursued several left-back and left centre-back targets, including the likes of Sunderland’s Denver Hume, Jake Bidwell of Swansea City, and they had also looked at Joe Bennett after his release from Cardiff, although he opted for a move to Wigan Athletic.
It is obvious they need a left sided player and Warnock has made it clear of his intentions. I suspect Middlesbrough will get a deal wrapped up for a free agent in the coming weeks to provide back up to Marc Bola.