Rotherham United will host Fleetwood Town this afternoon in an attempt to extend their good start to the season.

Rotherham United sit 11th in the League One table, with nine points from their first five games.

The visitors have had a questionable start to the season as they see themselves in 18th place on four points; their only win of the season coming at home to Cheltenham Town on the 21st of August.

The Millers got their season off to a flying start on the opening weekend, with an all-round pleasing performance resulting in a 2-0 home win against Plymouth Argyle – former Pilgrims player Freddie Ladapo and Rotherham academy graduate Ben Wiles getting the goals.

Since then, Paul Warne’s men have seen themselves on the wrong end of results against Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday, but with wins at Morecambe and at home to South Yorkshire rivals, Doncaster Rovers, have got them back on track.

Deadline day signing Will Grigg will be looking to make his first league appearance after scoring on his debut in a 6-0 Papa John’s Trophy win on Tuesday.

Injuries

The Millers have been without star winger Chiedozie Ogbene since he pulled up with a hamstring problem during the game against Sheffield Wednesday on the 21st of August. However, since then, the Irishman has been rested as a precaution, providing him with enough time to hopefully be back for this weekend’s fixture. If he is not available, the home side will be forced into changes as Mickel Miller (also a winger) is suspended for three league games after receiving a straight red card in the previous fixture against Doncaster Rovers.

Central defender, Angus MacDonald, has been out since before pre-season as he continues his rehab for an unspecified problem. The former Hull City man was scheduled to be back fit around mid-August, however, he suffered another setback and is yet to be included in a matchday squad this season. But we could see Angus return this month.

Although this could be a problem, Rotherham United have more than good enough squad depth to work around them. Following the impressive 6-0 display in midweek, we expect to see some changes to the starting 11. Here is how The Millers could line up against Fleetwood.

Expected line up (3-5-2)

(GK) Johansson

(CB) Harding

(CB) Ihiekwe

(CB) Wood

(RM) Sadlier

(CM) Barlaser

(CM) Rathbone

(CM) Wiles

(LM) Ferguson

(ST) Smith

(ST) Grigg

How to watch/listen

For the fans unable to attend, video match passes are only available overseas on iFollow on Rotherham United’s official website. Audio passes are available to the UK for £2.50.