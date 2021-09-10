Hartlepool United are expected to welcome Millwall prodigy Tyler Burey back in November, it has been revealed.

Former AFC Wimbledon starlet Tyler Burey linked up with Hartlepool United during the summer window, joining Dave Challinor’s side on loan in a bid to pick up senior experience away from parent club Millwall.

The 20-year-old prodigy got off to a flying start with the League Two side. Burey managed three goals and one assist in five league outings for his loan club, only for injury to hit.

Having returned to Millwall for recovery and rehabilitation, uncertainty surrounded his situation with Hartlepool.

However, further clarity has emerged on Burey’s situation, with it being revealed that he is expected to return to the club in November.

As quoted by London News Online, Hartlepool boss Challinor said the plan is for Burey to recover with Millwall before returning =. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Hopefully we’ll have him back by the end of November as a return to training or return to play.

“He’ll go back to Millwall, do his rehab and then he’ll come back and reintegrate to the group here.”

With the plan in place for Burey’s recovery and eventual return to Hartlepool, it will be hoped that the young attacker can recover smoothly and pick up where he left off with his loan club.

Hartlepool’s other options

Burey has spent much of his early career as a winger but starred as a striker for Challinor’s side.

At the top of the pitch, Hartlepool have Mark Cullen, Will Goodwin, Olufela Olomola and Joe Grey as options. It will be interesting to see who can make the spot their own in Burey’s absence.