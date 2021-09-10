Ipswich Town youngsters Jesse Nwabueze, Gerard Buabo and Zak Bradshaw are set to join Bury Town on loan, according to reports.

It was a busy summer transfer window for Ipswich Town and Paul Cook, with the Tractor Boys’ boss leading a summer makeover at Portman Road under new ownership.

However, the club are still free to do business with non-league sides, and that is exactly what the League One side have done.

Young trio Jesse Nwabueze, Gerard Buabo and Zak Bradshaw are all set to head to the Isthmian League North Division.

As per a report from the Suffolk News, the Ipswich Town youngsters are all poised to link up with Bury Town as they look to pick up experience of senior football away from Portman Road.

The report states that paperwork regarding the loans can be completed today, allowing them to feature for their new side against Heybridge Swifts on Saturday.

The loans will initially last a month, so it will be interesting to see if the trio can make a good impact out on loan in non-league football.

Up next for Ipswich

With some more transfer business done, Paul Cook’s side will have their focus fully on this weekend’s clash with Bolton Wanderers.

The Tractor Boys are in dire need of a win having failed to secure three points in any of their opening five games, leaving them in 21st place, a long way off where they want to be by next May.