Stoke City attacker Tyrese Campbell will take a huge step towards his return to first-team action next week, with the 21-year-old set for a 45-minute appearance for the club’s U23s.

Before a serious knee injury struck him down in December of last year, young attacker Tyrese Campbell had cemented himself as one of Stoke City’s key players.

In his only 19 appearances of the 2020/21 campaign, the 21-year-old managed seven goals and seven assists, becoming one of the Championship’s top attacking talents.

Now, after nine months on the sidelines, it has been revealed that Campbell will feature for Stoke’s U23s next week.

As quoted by the club’s official website, manager Michael O’Neill confirmed that Campbell, alongside Tashan Oakley-Boothe, will play for 45 minutes against Middlesbrough’s U23s on Monday.

As he steps up his road to recovery following knee ligament damage, O’Neill confirmed the plans for the forward, saying:

“Tyrese is training every day and the most positive thing is that he hasn’t had a reaction. There’s not been a day when we’ve had to hold him back.

“He will play in the game at Middlesbrough on Monday – him and Tashan Oakley-Boothe. They are both coming back from long-term injuries and will have 45 minutes each.”

With his return to action on the cards, it will be hoped that Campbell can get through the game scot-free as he steps up his full return.

A welcome boost

The news of Campbell’s latest step towards recovery will come as a huge boost to Stoke City, who are already on a high having enjoyed a successful start to the season.

After three wins, one draw and one defeat in their opening five games, the Potters currently sit in 5th place.

The return of Campbell will only be a further boost for O’Neill and co, with the forward a constant threat when deployed on either wing or as a centre-forward.