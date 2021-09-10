Plymouth Argyle have completed the signing of free agent striker Kieran Agard, it has been confirmed.

Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe has been vocal about his interest in bringing in another striker to bolster his attacking ranks at Home Park.

With Niall Ennis out and a summer deal for another forward failing to materialise, Luke Jephcott, Ryan Hardie and young Rhys Shirley have been Plymouth Argyle’s main three options up top.

However, it has now been confirmed that another striker has linked up with the club, with Kieran Agard linking up with Lowe’s side.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the former Bristol City attacker has joined on a free transfer after being let go by MK Dons earlier this summer.

Agard has only put pen to paper on a short-term deal, keeping him with Plymouth until January.

It awaits to be seen if he can impress enough to land a longer deal with Lowe’s side as he brings further competition and cover to Argyle’s attacking ranks.

Football League pedigree

Agard, who spent time in Arsenal and Everton’s academies as a youngster, has bags of experience in the EFL.

The 31-year-old has played over 200 games in League One, netting 60 goals and chipping in with 18 assists. He also has 73 games in League Two and has been tested in the Championship, featuring 27 times in the second-tier.

Over the course of his career, he has spent time on the books with MK Dons, Rotherham United, Bristol City, Yeovil Town, Kilmarnock (loan) and Peterborough United (loan).