Huddersfield Town striker Danny Ward is a doubt for the Terriers’ clash with Stoke City, it has been revealed.

So far this season, 29-year-old forward Jamie Ward has started in all five of Huddersfield Town’s Championship games.

He managed to net his first goal of the campaign in his last outing too, scoring in the Terriers’ comfortable 4-0 win over Veljko Paunovic’s Reading.

However, Carlos Corberan could be without the former Cardiff City and Rotherham United ace for their upcoming clash with Stoke City.

As reported by Yorkshire Live, Corberan revealed that a hip problem could see Ward sidelined for the Saturday clash.

The Bradford-born forward is struggling with irritation in his hip and, as a result, will be assessed on Friday before a decision is made regarding his potential involvement.

Who could come in for Ward?

If the Terriers striker is out, Corberan does have reinforcements to take his place if needs be.

Josh Koroma and Fraizer Campbell are both available for selection, while loan signing Mipo Odubeko could be in line to make his debut following his arrival from West Ham United.

Jordan Rhodes is currently out so he won’t be available, so it will be interesting to see who is deployed at the top of the pitch if Ward is absent.

A tough test for Huddersfield

Both Huddersfield and Stoke have enjoyed decent starts to the season, sitting in 4th and 5th respectively.

It awaits to be seen who, if anyone, can come out on top in what will be an intriguing tie between the two sides.