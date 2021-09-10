West Brom have only a handful of players out of contract next season, with one of them being Jake Livermore.

Livermore, 31, has been with West Brom since joining from Hull City midway through the 2016/17 season.

The Englishman has since appeared over 150 times for the Baggies in all competitions and has featured in all five of his side’s opening Championship games under Valerien Ismael so far this season.

But the former Spurs and England man is out of contract next summer.

Ismael has some good options in the middle having brought in Alex Mowatt over the summer, with Jayson Molumby joining on loan from Brighton with a view to a permanent deal too.

So where does that leave Livermore in all of this? We asked fans on Twitter whether he deserves an extended deal at The Hawthorns and 57.5% of fans said no.

Livermore remains a starting name for West Brom but they look good to go on and challenge for promotion this season, and should they achieve that it might see Livermore fall down the pecking order to the likes of Mowatt and Molumby.

See the full results of the poll, and have your say below:

POLL – West Brom fans, should Jake Livermore be handed a new deal?? 🤔 🤔 His current one expires next summer…#WBA Cast your votes below! — The72 – We Love the #EFL (@_The72) September 10, 2021

