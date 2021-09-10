Mansfield Town midfielder Stephen Quinn has been handed a three-game ban after admitting a violent conduct charge.

During Mansfield Town’s 3-1 loss to in-form Harrogate Town, Stephen Quinn was one of two players to see red within a matter of minutes.

Ollie Clarke was sent off after 72 minutes after fouling as the last man, while 35-year-old ace Quinn saw red for violent conduct.

Now, confirmation of the Irish midfielder’s charge has emerged, with BBC Sport reporting Quinn is facing three games on the sidelines after a ban.

It is said that “further behaviour” that was not seen by match officials promoted the ban from the FA.

Now, Quinn will have to sit out of the Stags’ next three games as they bid to turn around their recent poor form.

A missing mainstay

Quinn has been a mainstay in Mansfield’s starting 11 this season.

The former Sheffield United and Burton Albion man had played in every minute of League Two football for the side before his red card against Harrogate, chipping in with one assist in the process.

Mansfield Town’s next three games

Quinn will be watching from the sidelines as Mansfield Town face Walsall, Rochdale and Leyton Orient.

The run presents a mixed bag of games for Nigel Clough’s side. Walsall currently sit in 21st place with one win from their opening six, while Rochdale sit in 10th after two wins, two draws and two defeats. As for Kenny Jackett’s Orient, they are up in 6th with nine points from six games.