Middlesbrough reportedly made an offer for Russian international Andrey Lunev this summer, prior to the goalkeeper securing a move to German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, according to Sport24.

Middlesbrough had allowed two goalkeepers to leave the club in the summer, with Marcus Bettinelli returning to parent club Fulham after his loan spell came to an end, and Jordan Archer wasn’t offered another contract. Therefore, Neil Warnock’s side were in the market to sign a new number one.

Lunev was plying his trade in his native Russia for Zenit St. Petersburg. But he was looking for a move away and favoured staying in Europe.

His agent reported that there was an offer from Championship side Middlesbrough, but their offer wasn’t quite up to Zenit’s valuation of the 29-year-old. Bayer Leverkusen then submitted a bid, with a move materialising soon after. He signed a two-year deal in the Bundesliga, where he will likely play second fiddle to number one choice Lukas Hradecky.

“Andrey wanted to go to Europe,” said Lunev’s agent Alexander Manyakov.

“I had an offer from Middlesbrough for Andrey. But there was an offer from Bayer, and he accepted it. This was the desire of the player.

“Middlesbrough had fairly average money, even by Russian standards.”

Middlesbrough had to turn their attention to other targets and instead signed two free agents during the transfer window. Joe Lumley arrived on a free after he wasn’t offered a new deal at Queens Park Rangers, with Luke Daniels also arriving under similar circumstances following his release from Premier League side Brentford.

Lumley has started the season as Boro number one, with Daniels providing back up. Middlesbrough still have Dejan Stojanovic on their books, although the Macedonia U21 international looks to be seeking an imminent move away.