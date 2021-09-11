Sunderland take on Accrington Stanley this weekend in their return to league action after the international break.

Lee Johnson has picked up his first Manager of the Month award in charge of Sunderland, after winning four out of five league games through August. He’ll be hoping that form continues as top of the league welcome second in a top of the table clash.

Injuries

There are no new injuries to report on for the North East club. Lee Burge is expected to be back in contention and after finally signing a new two-year contract at the club there is a chance we will also see Denver Hume in action for the first time this campaign.

Prediction

While Sunderland have been on international break, John Coleman’s team added another three points to their tally last weekend in a dominant display against Shrewsbury.

The question Wearsiders will be asking is, will the international break have been a good chance for us to get our fitness back or will it have been a break which causes us to lose the momentum we have started this season with?

How to watch

Unfortunately for UK viewers streaming passes aren’t available this weekend, however for those oversees customers they can purchase match coverage of the game this Saturday. Audio packages are also available for UK listeners and those oversees who want them.

The game poses lots of questions for Johnson, does he stick with what has been working or does he put the two new German arrivals into the mix? Regardless of whether we see debuts for Leon Dajaku or Ron Hoffmann, the passionate backing from the Black Cats fans should result in them extending their winning run.

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Accrington Stanley