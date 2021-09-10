Dean Windass played for Bradford City on two separate occasions, racking up well over 200 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Windass, now aged 52, began his career with Hull City.

Following spells with Aberdeen and Oxford United, the striker joined Bradford City for his first stint with the club in 1999.

He helped the club to promotion into the Premier League in his first season but after two more campaigns, he’d leave for Middlesbrough.

Just two-and-a-half seasons later though, Windass returned to Bradford and would go on to enjoy the better of his two spells with the Bantams – he would go on to feature 142 times in the league and score 60 goals.

In the summer of 2007, Windass joined Hull City on a permanent deal and would later help them to promotion into the Premier League, before calling time on his playing career in 2010.

