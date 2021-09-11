Fulham will be making the long journey to Blackpool this weekend in a bid to continue where they left off before the international break.

With 13 points and 13 goals in the month of August, manager Marco Silva claimed Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month, but might have some problems in his team selection today.

Following international call ups, Aleksandar Mitrović and Harry Wilson picked up knocks and American duo, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson, only arrived back on Friday.

New signings from Watford, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina could feature at Bloomfield Road, but Silva might want to keep a solid base in the midfield.

Kenny Tete and Tom Cairney are definitely out and Dutch defender Terrance Kongolo has just returned to training so won’t be risked.

As for Blackpool, they are still looking for their first win in the league and currently find themselves in the relegation zone. Having come from behind against Bristol City and Bournemouth to earn their only two points of the season, it could prove to be a tricky test for Fulham.

With the potential of a few players missing, this is how we expect Fulham to line up against Blackpool

Expected line up: (4-2-3-1)

(GK) Gazzaniga

(RB) Odoi

(CB) Tosin

(CB) Ream

(LB) Bryan

(CM) Onomah

(CM) Seri

(RW) Decordova-Reid

(CAM) Carvalho

(LW) Kebano

(ST) Mitrović

How to watch:

Unfortunately, fans unable to make the trip to Bloomfield Road will not be able to watch the game live as it is not being broadcast on iFollow. Fulham fans will be able to listen to live commentary on Fulham’s Official Website.