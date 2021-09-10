Barnsley’s failure to secure Isaac Christie-Davies a loan move leaves player in a ‘bad situation’, admits Markus Schopp
Barnsley boss Markus Schopp has admitted midfielder Isaac Christie-Davies has been left in a “bad situation” after the club were unable to secure a loan move.
After spending the second half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Slovakian side Dunajska Streda, it seemed another temporary move away would be on the horizon for Barnsley’s Isaac Christie-Davies.
However, the deadline passed and the former Liverpool youngster has remained at Oakwell.
Now, Tykes head coach Markus Schopp has admitted the failure to secure a loan move away has left Christie-Davies in a “bad situation”.
READ: Barnsley youngsters Rudi Pache, Steve Simpson seal permanent moves to loan club
As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Schopp said the ideal situation would have seen him head out on loan to pick up game time and continue his development elsewhere.
After that didn’t happen, Schopp has said he will continue to feature for their U23s, making the most of a “bad situation”.
Here’s what the Barnsley boss had to say:
“When we were talking about Christie-Davies, it was all about finding a solution where he can play and get minutes and develop.
“It is my point of view that young players always have to play and if I see a young player has a lot of conquering (competition) and a lot of players in his position where he will provide not get these minutes, I always suggest to find a short-term solution for a loan to find him (somewhere) to play.
“It did not work out that way and in one end, it is a bad situation for him. But he will move to the under-23s, I guess and we have a department which is good at developing players.”
What now for Christie-Davies?
As Schopp said, the 23-year-old will now link up with their U23s side for regular game time.
The Welshman will be hoping to make a good impression for the Tykes’ second-string side, with the hope that some strong performances for them and in training could see him force his way into Schopp’s plans.
If not, then you would think that the club would look to revive their efforts to secure a loan for Christie-Davies in the January transfer window, giving him the chance to pick up the game time and continue his development as hoped.