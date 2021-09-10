Barnsley boss Markus Schopp has admitted midfielder Isaac Christie-Davies has been left in a “bad situation” after the club were unable to secure a loan move.

After spending the second half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Slovakian side Dunajska Streda, it seemed another temporary move away would be on the horizon for Barnsley’s Isaac Christie-Davies.

However, the deadline passed and the former Liverpool youngster has remained at Oakwell.

Now, Tykes head coach Markus Schopp has admitted the failure to secure a loan move away has left Christie-Davies in a “bad situation”.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Schopp said the ideal situation would have seen him head out on loan to pick up game time and continue his development elsewhere.

After that didn’t happen, Schopp has said he will continue to feature for their U23s, making the most of a “bad situation”.

Here’s what the Barnsley boss had to say:

“When we were talking about Christie-Davies, it was all about finding a solution where he can play and get minutes and develop.

“It is my point of view that young players always have to play and if I see a young player has a lot of conquering (competition) and a lot of players in his position where he will provide not get these minutes, I always suggest to find a short-term solution for a loan to find him (somewhere) to play.