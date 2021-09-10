Lewis MacLeod has revealed he will be focusing on earning his coaching badges after a fresh injury blow has ruled him out for six to nine months.

Plymouth Argyle opted against renewing the 27-year-old contract earlier this summer, freeing him to hunt for a new club as a free agent.

However, having suffered a fresh injury blow that will keep him out for six to nine months, Lewis MacLeod is switching his focus to other options before searching for a new club.

As quoted by the Daily Record, MacLeod revealed that his focus isn’t on finding a new club, but on earning coaching badges.

The former Brentford and Rangers man insisted he still has love and passion for the game, but injuries have impacted his affection for the playing side in recent years.

Here’s what he had to say:

“The injury itself is supposed to take six months to heal, but I’m not training every day with a football team so it’s probably going to be six to nine months. That obviously takes up a full season anyway, so I haven’t planned on looking at a team in January.

“I’ll see how the rehab goes and see what happens, but if it doesn’t go to plan I might have to start looking at something else.

“But I won’t cross that bridge until I come to it.

“I’ve not thought that far ahead and I’ll concentrate on doing coaching badges for the moment.

“I still love football and I still have a passion for it, but actually playing it, not so much in the last few years with the injuries. Whether I’m lucky enough to be back playing next season or looking to coaching instead, who knows.”

Crossroads for MacLeod

Plenty of players have successfully transitioned into coaching after seeing their careers cut short by injury.

While MacLeod’s latest blow isn’t a career-ender, he has endured his fair share of injuries over the course of his career.

The Scottish midfield ace endured lengthy spells on the sidelines through knee and hamstring injuries during his time with Brentford, also struggling for fitness owing to injuries in his recent spells with Plymouth and Wigan Athletic.

Now, with the Scot taking steps into the coaching side of things, it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out over the coming months,