Tugay Kerimoglu, better known as simply Tugay, is an undeniable Blackburn Rovers legend.

The Turk represented all of Galatasaray, Rangers and Blackburn Rovers in a footballing career which spanned across 22 years.

He joined Rovers from Rangers in 2001 and would go on to make 270 appearances for the Lancashire club, scoring 13 goals in the process, with his achievements including the League Cup win in 2002 and also being named the club’s Player of the Year in the 2003/04 campaign.

A 94-cap international with Turkey, Tugay hung up his boots in 2009 at the age of 37 and has since had stints as the assistant manager at Galatasaray, as well as a stint in charge of Turkish outfit Şanlıurfa S.K during the 2015/16 season.

It remains his time at Blackburn though which he is best remember for on British shores – can you score 100% on these five quickfire questions about Tugay’s time at Ewood Park?