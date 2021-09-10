Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of former Arsenal defender Joseph Olowu, according to reports.

With the transfer window closed, Football League sides will have to dip into the free agent market if they want to make any further additions.

League One side Doncaster Rovers have already done so, bringing in former Leicester City forward Joe Dodoo on a free transfer.

Now, as per a report from All Nigeria Soccer, Richie Wellens’ side have added another free agent to their ranks, recruiting defender Joseph Olowu.

It is claimed that Olowu, who has spent time on trial with Manchester United recently, has completed his move to Doncaster Rovers after a week of training with the club.

With the move to the Keepmoat Stadium agreed, the report states that an announcement could come “in the coming days, if not hours”.

Who is Joseph Olowu?

Olowu, 21, is a Nigerian-born centre-back, spending his entire career with Arsenal before his summer release.

The youngster left the Gunners without making a senior appearance for the club but featured heavily for their U23s and U18s. Not only that, but he also picked up first-team experience out on loan with Irish side Cork City and non-league outfit Wealdstone.

Following his departure from the Emirates Stadium, Olowu spent time with Manchester United, even featuring for their U23s twice in the Premier League 2. However, it seems that it is Doncaster who have struck a deal for the centre-back.