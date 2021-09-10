QPR take on Reading in their return to Championship action this weekend.

Mark Warburton’s QPR side remain unbeaten after the opening five games of the Championship season. They went into this month’s international break in 3rd-place of the Championship table with 11 points to their name, and take on a Reading side sitting in 21st-place on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the weekend, one of the main talking points for QPR was whether Ilias Chair would be available for selection. The midfielder was away on international duty with Morocco and had to be escorted out of Guinea after a military coup in the African country.

He arrived back in London earlier this month and is set to be available for Saturday’s clash v Reading. Speaking to West London Sport on the 23-year-old, Warburton said:

“He’s mentally very strong. He’s a young guy that loves playing football. He got back safely and trained very well yesterday, so he’ll be fine and available for selection.”

Elsewhere, West London Sport go on to report that Scotland international Lyndon Dykes will need to be assessed ahead of the trip to Reading – the 25-year-old scored the winning goals in back-to-back 1-0 wins for Scotland in their last two World Cup qualifiers this month.

But Dykes’ potential absence could be mitigated by the potential introduction of Andre Gray – the striker joined on loan from Watford last month, linking up with Warburton who he previously played under at Brentford.

Lee Wallace though has been ruled out of this weekend’s fixture with a hamstring injury.

Reading presents another tough assignment for the R’s but a very winnable one at that. The Royals haven’t started this season well at all and look like early contenders for a relegation scrap this year, and Warburton will be hoping his side have kept their momentum from before the break.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.