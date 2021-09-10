Millwall take on West Brom in their return to Championship action this weekend.

Millwall travel to The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon, where they’ll take on a Baggies side sitting in 2nd-place of the Championship table after an impressive start to life under Valerien Ismael.

Gary Rowett’s side however sit in 17th after a shaky start – they’ve claimed just one win from their opening five fixtures, coming against Blackpool before the international break.

Speaking ahead of this weekend, Rowett has provided some fresh updates on his side – both Mason Bennett and Tom Bradshaw could return to action after time on the sidelines, with London News Online also revealing that Sheyi Ojo is in contention to feature after his loan arrival from Liverpool on deadline day.

“Mase has been back in training and Bradders has been back too,” Rowett told London News Online. “We’ve got one or two with niggles who might not make it.

“We’ll assess how they feel. They’re certainly not going to be match fit for the whole game. However we do decide to use those players, if we do, we’re certainly not talking about 90 minute games for them.

“We’ll assess things over the next few days and see where we are.”

Elsewhere, striker Matt Smith is hoping to keep his spot in the starting XI. He’s started the last two outings for Millwall, getting off the mark for the season in the 3-1 win over Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup tie prior to the win over Blackpool.

“A striker is always going to be judged on his goal return, so I managed to do alright in front of goal on the Tuesday to keep my place against Blackpool,” he told London News Online.

“That was really pleasing to be a part of. I was disappointed not to get on the score sheet, but I really enjoyed it. I did my best to contribute and impact the game as best I could.

“That’s the headache that I bring – I obviously want to play every week and I do my best to stay in the team. I realise that’s not always going to be the case, but when I’m given the opportunity, it’s down to me to leave an impression.”

It’ll be a huge ask for Millwall to come away from West Brom with anything this weekend. But the Lions have proved hard to beat under Rowett in the past and so they’ll be no pushovers for West Brom – a win for Millwall could really put their campaign back on track.