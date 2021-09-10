Ipswich Town left-back Hayden Coulson has explained the decision why he left Middlesbrough temporarily this summer, in an interview with The East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich announced the arrival of Coulson on a season-long loan last month and he has started the club’s last two games, both 2-2 draws against MK Dons and Wimbledon respectively.

At Middlesbrough he was used sporadically. He found himself down the pecking order behind Marc Bola at left-back and there was even more competition further forwards where Coulson is also comfortable playing. Therefore the loan away from the Riverside won’t come as a surprise to many.

Speaking to The East Anglian Daily Times, the 23-year-old had his say on the move. He explained it was mostly about getting regular minutes out on the pitch, something which wasn’t necessarily achievable this season at Boro.

“I’d just knew I needed to get out and get game time,” he said.

“I initially knew Ipswich were interested from word on the grapevine. I’d been speaking to Sam Morsy, who’s obviously here now, and my agent had heard about it too.

“Eventually I spoke to the gaffer here, we had a good few chats, and I just knew this is where I wanted to come.

“It just felt like an ideal fit. The way the gaffer wants his teams to play, high and on the front foot, is the way I love to play. He told me about the club’s ambitions, I was seeing all the players the club was signing, so it was a no-brainer really.”

The deal had been in the pipeline for a number of weeks prior to the announcement. Coulson explained there was some delays due to a few different reasons.

“There was a hold-up because Middlesbrough’s squad size wasn’t the biggest at that time and they needed cover for my position. Obviously then I got Covid too.”

Middlesbrough are yet to find cover at left-back despite allowing Coulson to leave. But he would remain a back-up to Bola and so the move to Ipswich certainly suits the player and the League One club rather than their Championship counterparts.

Thoughts

Coulson is a player who needs to be playing week in week out, especially at his age. He is a talented footballer and a move to Ipswich will definitely help with his career and confidence. He looks to be settling in well and getting the minutes he wants and needs.

Middlesbrough are looking to sign a left-sided defender and so a permanent move to Ipswich could be on the cards for Coulson in the summer. However, he will be monitored by the Teessiders during his loan spell and could be included in the squad for next season if he impresses in League One.