Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has given an update on both Conor Hourihane and Robin Olsen ahead of their return to Championship action v Peterborough United this weekend.

Hourihane, 30, and Olsen, 31, both joined Sheffield United on loan at the end of last month.

They’ve both been away on international duty this month though, Hourihane with the Republic of Ireland and Olsen with Sweden, and speaking to the media ahead of this weekend’s clash v Peterborough United, Blades boss Jokanovic had this to say on whether the duo will feature:

“Conor started working with us two days ago, he played the last 15 minutes [for Republic of Ireland v Serbia], he’s ready for the challenge… He’s ready to compete actually right now.”

Hourihane spent last season on loan with Swansea City. He scored five goals and grabbed two assists in 22 Championship outings for the Swans, helping the Welsh club reach the Championship play-off final under Steve Cooper.

He returns to South Yorkshire on loan from Villa, having previously made his name with Barnsley.

“We didn’t have the opportunity to start working with Robin Olsen,” Jokanovic continued. “New rules, Covid situation, Brexit, I can not give you answer if I can use him immediately or not, probably I need to wait little bit more.”

Olsen spent time on loan with Everton last season. The Roma man joins Sheffield United on loan after the Blades lost Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal, leaving just Michael Verrips and Wes Foderingham as Jokanovic’s two first-team goalkeepers.

He looks as though he’ll become no.1 in time but as Jokanovic explained, it may take a little longer for the Swede to become eligible for selection in the Championship.

Posh present another tough assignment for the Blades but a winnable one at that – Sheffield United currently sit in 23rd-place of the table and Peterborough United in 20th.