Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has given an injury update on his side ahead of their weekend trip to Plymouth Argyle in League One.

Sheffield Wednesday travel down to the south coast to face Plymouth Argyle this weekend. Moore’s side have lost just once in their opening five games of the campaign, going into this weekend in 4th-place of the League One table.

But the Owls have some injuries to key players to contend, one of them being Mide Shodipo. The winger joined on loan from QPR in the summer but would pick up a muscle injury in his compeitive debut for Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup.

Speaking to swfc.co.uk about Shodipo’s situation, Moore said:

“Mide is ready and available for selection. Mide brings a real goal threat to opposition defences and shows a willingness to get into positions to score goals. He’s got wonderful balance, flair and ability. Having Mide back in those positions adds to our options.

“I have no hesitation to start him if need be. He’s had a good week’s training and he’s been back in with the boys. He’s had enough volume in training and needs some match minutes to add to his game now.”

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday also have longer-term absentees in Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass. Speaking on them, Moore continued:

“Mass is doing the rehab work and is with our medical team. Both him and Josh will probably formulate a little team in terms of their rehab. I don’t want to put either of those two players under a certain time, each day is about getting closer. They are here with the group and that’s great for everyone.”

All of Shodipo, Luongo and Windass could be key starting names for Moore at some point this season. Shodipo prevailed at this level with Oxford United last time round, scoring 11 goals in the league and helping his side claim a top-six finish.

Luongo meanwhile has suffered terribly with injuries in the past year or so but on his day, nobody doubts his abilities in the middle of the park, and Windass is a key player too.

He scored some hugely important goals last season and started the pre-season positively too. His injury was untimely but he’s since undergone hamstring surgery and will be a huge addition to the side once fully-fit.

Another tough assignment for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, with a win able to place them top of the pile depending on other results.