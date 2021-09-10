Middlesbrough striker Andraz Sporar has given his first interview since arriving at the club on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

Middlesbrough announced the forward’s arrival on Deadline Day following a long and drawn out process. Sporar signed on a season-long loan, but there is a view to buying the player outright if the move goes well. The permanent transfer is reportedly mandatory if Boro secure promotion and he scores 15 or more goals.

The Slovenian international will be looking to feature as early as this weekend, when Neil Warnock’s side take on Coventry City away from home on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to Middlesbrough’s official website, Sporar spoke out about the move. He discussed how excited he was to get going, the move itself and what fans can expect from him.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for me. Football is home in England and it is the best country to play football in,” he said, “I’m really delighted to sign for Middlesbrough.”

He admitted that he thought that the move would have been finalised quicker, but claims he is ‘ready’ for what awaits.

“It was a really long process that I thought would be sorted a lot sooner.

“These things take time sometimes, but after going away with the national team I am ready for a new challenge here.

In terms of what supporters can expect, Sporar outlined his job is to put the ball into the back of the net and is hopeful he can do just that. He also outlined his promotion ambitions.

“I am a striker so my job is to score goals. I hope that together we can celebrate a lot of my goals.

“This is a big club and promotion would be a very beautiful thing for us in this moment.”

Thoughts

Sporar has scored goals at every club he has been at and Middlesbrough supporters will be hoping his recent move produces similar results.

He is in direct competition with Uche Ikpeazu up front, who has started the season positively with two goals and an assist in four starts.

The Slovenian will be expected to be first choice but he may have to dislodge Ikpeazu before getting a bigger run in the side.