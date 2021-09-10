Fulham boss Marco Silva has given an update on Tom Cairney, but hasn’t offered a potential return date for the midfielder.

Cairney, 30, has been battling with persistent knee injuries for the past few seasons.

The Scot is a hailed name among Fulham fans but last season would only feature 10 times in the Premier League, scoring once and grabbing as many assists as his side were relegated from the top flight for a second time in three seasons.

Now though, dropping down to the Championship once again, but under new management in Silva, the Whites look to be early contenders for the Championship crown after a strong start to the campaign.

Cairney though is yet to make his debut under Silva and still looks to be a while away form a return to action.

Speaking to The Athletic (via HammyEnd) on Cairney’s injury situation, Silva said:

“He started the pre-season before I arrived, and did everything with this team-mates. But the reality is he felt the same situation in his knee.

“It’s taking longer than we expected, but our main target is to get him to a perfect condition and to enjoy the training sessions every day and eventually to be fit enough to be involved in the games. How much longer it will be, I don’t know.”

Will Cairney walk straight back into the starting line up?

Cairney has been a valuable member of the side since his 2015 move from Blackburn Rovers. He’s enjoyed some fine seasons at Craven Cottage having managed over 200 appearances in all competitions, including 42 in the 2019/20 promotion-winning season.

But Silva has some good options in the middle – the likes of Jean Michael Seri who looks as though he could be a key player this season, Harrison Reed who returned from injury v Stoke City last time round and of course, Fabio Carvalho in that no.10 role.

Cairney looks as though he could play a back-up role upon his return to fitness but for Silva, it’s quality back-up to have in a number of central positions.

Up next for the Whites is trip to Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.