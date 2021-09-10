Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has provided an update on Bradley Dack, as the midfielder continues his road to recovery.

Dack, 27, picked up an ACL injury for the second time back in March this year and has been sidelined since.

It was a devastating blow to a key player for Blackburn Rovers. But he’s since returned to light training with his teammates and has been included in Rovers’ 25-man EFL squad as selected by Mowbray.

Speaking to Lancashire Telegraph about Dack’s inclusion in the squad, and whether that could mean a return to action before the end of the year, Mowbray said:

“That’s why I put him in because I don’t know. That’s the cusp of what we think, around Christmas time.

“What I wouldn’t want is for Dacky to be bouncing around, banging goals in on the training ground on December 14 and I’m going ‘sorry mate, you can’t play yet’.

“For the sake of putting him in the squad of a 25-man squad when numbers are quite small anyway, it wasn’t an issue for me.”

Last season, Dack managed just 16 Championship appearances for Rovers who endured a season of two halves.

They looked good to challenge for a potential top-six spot in the first half of the campaign but tailed off in the second.

And this time round, despite losing Adam Armstrong to Southampton, Mowbray’s Rovers sit in 10th-place of the Championship table after the opening five games and could once again be dark horses for a play-off spot.

The return of Dack will greatly bolster that possibility but Mowbray and Dack himself will be weary of rushing back into action – he’s a quality player on his day but after so long on the sidelines and such bad luck in general with injuries, it’ll be a nervy return for all.

Rovers resume their Championship campaign at home to Luton Town this weekend.