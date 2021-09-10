Leeds United will ‘maintain dialogue’ with Huddersfield Town over a deal for Lewis O’Brien, reports Football Insider.

O’Brien, 22, remains a target of Leeds United’s, despite Marcelo Bielsa’s side failing to get a deal over the line in the summer transfer window just concluded.

On Thursday evening, reports emerged stating that Leeds had seen a £13million bid for O’Brien rejected by Huddersfield Town (a fourth bid from Leeds United), with the Terriers unhappy with the lay-out of the bid in terms of initials fees and later add-ons.

Now though, Football Insider report that Leeds will continue to pursue a deal for O’Brien, with a January move very possible, whilst going on to claim that the midfielder is ‘desperate’ to join the Elland Road club.

What’s the situation with O’Brien’s contract?

He remains in the final year of his Huddersfield Town contract. Though earlier this month, Alan Nixon reported in The Sun on Sunday (05.09.21, pg. 61) that the Englishman was set to sign a new deal with the club, and that he was ‘happy’ to stay following the events of the summer just gone.

How much will Huddersfield demand for O’Brien?

That could largely depend on his contract situation, but reports over the summer from Nixon once again (Sun on Sunday, 01.08.21, pg. 59) claimed that the Terriers wanted at least £10million for O’Brien.

A deal worth £13million then could seal it for Leeds United, especially after it was suggested that the structure of the deal was the problem and not the amount itself.

Leeds and Huddersfield will have to formulate something that works for both, but the Terriers will have to be wary of avoiding the worst case scenario next summer which would be losing O’Brien for nothing.