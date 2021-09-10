Former Celtic striker Frankie McAvennie says that Ryan Christie was ‘better off going’, after sealing a move to Bournemouth last month.

Christie, 26, joined Bournemouth from Celtic last month, in a deal worth a reported £2.5million.

The Scottish international has been away on international duty this month but is due back on the south coast of England in time for his side’s Championship clash v Barnsley on Saturday.

He leaves Celtic after several years at the club – the 2019/20 campaign was his strongest showing, scoring 11 goals and grabbing as many assists in 24 Scottish Premiership outings, having scored five and assisted nine in 34 last time round.

The wide-man had also featured four times in this current season and managed three assists, but found himself in the final year of his contract and now joins Bournemouth for his first taste of English football.

Speaking to Football Insider though, former Celtic man McAvennie has had his say on Christie’s departure, saying:

“I think he was better off going. He has played but he was one of the ones who needed to move. I think he’s facing a challenge in the Championship, I really do. I think he’s going to struggle, I always said he wasn’t going to go to the Premier League.

“He was linked with Burnley and let me tell you, if he was wanted by Burnley, he would be at Burnley. He wouldn’t have taken a Championship move. In any case, I do honestly wish him the best but I’m glad he’s gone.

“We need players who are fully committed and he only used to turn up when he wanted to. He could be lazy. There were times we needed him and he wasn’t there or didn’t turn up.”

After four games of the new season under Ange Postecoglou, Celtic sit in 6th-place of the Scottish Premiership table.

It could be argued that there’s a souring atmosphere at the club and has been for a while, so players like Christie who are still in or yet to reach their prime are looking for the exit door, which might explain McAvennie’s somewhat bitter comments.

For Scott Parker and Bournemouth though, Christie is a huge signing and fans will be gunning to see him in action as they vie for another top-six finish.

Barnsley present another tough assignment for the Cherries this weekend, but a win could lift them even further into the top-six spots – they currently sit in 6th.