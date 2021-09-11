Despite only having played five league matches this season, a handful of Blackpool players have caught the eye. Here’s a look at the best three so far:

1 – Shayne Lavery

Where else to start than Bloomfield Road’s new cult hero? The Northern Irish striker has scored four and gathered one assist in just four starts and three substitute appearances. This means he’s been directly involved in 55.5% of the Pool’s goals this campaign.

Lavery has led the line along with Jerry Yates who is yet to get going this season. He showed his intent as he came off the bench to score a late equaliser in the opening match of the season against Bristol City, this was a sign of things to come. The sky is the limit for the former Linfield star.

2 – Josh Bowler

Another new signing, Bowler has impressed since his switch from Goodison Park. Like Lavery, he made an instant impact – coming off the bench for his debut against Bristol City but the Englishman instead grabbing the assist. In fact, he is the only Blackpool player to register an assist in the Championship this campaign.

At just 22-years-old, Bowler’s move was a leap into the unknown. But the youngster has flourished with only Luke Garbutt on 1.2 can top the winger’s 1 key pass per 90. The Everton academy graduate brings the creativity and dribbling threat that can cause any side in the Championship problems.

3 – Chris Maxwell

The captain has been pivotal to Neil Critchley’s side since his appointment. The Welshman has been forced into some big saves at important parts of games to keep his side in the contest. Blackpool have only conceded eight league goals so far this season – only Sheffield United and Hull City have conceded less (seven) in the bottom nine of the league.

Since joining in 2020, no one has played more for the Seasiders despite his international callups. This saw him win the EFL Golden Glove last season with 21 clean sheets as Blackpool won promotion back to the Championship via the play-offs. Despite being 31, Maxwell looks to be in the form of his life.