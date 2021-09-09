Huddersfield Town spent much of last season scrambling around and desperately trying to stave off the threat of relegation.

This time around it has been a much better start for The Terriers. Carlos Corberan’s men might only be five games into their 2021/22 campaign but they sit in 4th place in the Championship table.

Spaniard Corberan has got the West Yorkshire club playing much better football. A part of their squad who caught the eye over the summer transfer window was young midfielder, Lewis O’Brien.

One side credited with a serious interest were Corberan’s former employers Leeds United.

Leeds United interest in O’Brien – Hodgkinson on huge rejection

There was much said in the media about Leeds United and their pursuit of O’Brien during the transfer window that has just closed.

Some sources were saying that bids had been made whilst some were adding that Leeds United didn’t agree with Town’s high valuation of their star man.

However, Huddersfield owner Phil Hodgkinson opens up on the extent of Leeds’ interest and how the club stood firm on what they wanted for him.

In a BBC Sport West Yorkshire interview, per a transcription by Yorkshire Live, Town supremo Hodgkinson said just what The Terriers had flat batted away from Leeds United.

When asked about the saga by reporter Katharine Hannah, Hodgkinson confirmed that Huddersfield had rejected a huge bid from Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

On that, he said, “To be honest with you Katherine it wasn’t anything to do with the valuation. The fourth offer we rejected was £13m.”

Leeds United were said by not to be happy with Huddersfield Town’s reported valuation of O’Brien at £10million. So there was little surprise that a deal wasn’t struck between the two sides.

However, Hodgkinson’s revelation that Town turned down a fourth Leeds bid of £13m would seem to discount that.

Lewis O’Brien is now involved in talks with The Terriers as they look to tie their young star down to a new deal.

If Leeds United are wanting to revisit their interest in January, then they know the ballpark they are playing in and the starting point to begin bidding from.

Link to full BBC West Yorkshire Sport Daily interview with Huddersfield Town owner Phil Hodgkinson.