Peterborough United return after the international break to take on an underperforming Sheffield United side at Bramall Lane.

In their previous fixture, Posh were unfortunately beaten at home by automatic promotion hopefuls West Brom in the dying embers of the game, despite matching their opponents ability wise for 90 minutes.

Darren Ferguson’s side have come up short in their last two matches, the former a 1-0 loss to a struggling Preston North End. After a disappointing duo of games results-wise, the Cambridgeshire side will be hoping to pick up a result on the road against the so-far mediocre Sheffield United.

The team’s injury list seems to have lessened for the time being, with only defender Mark Beevers and youngster Ricky-Jade Jones remaining out for the foreseeable future. After another short term absence, midfielder Jack Taylor is expected to be back to full fitness in the coming weeks, as well as the likes of Siriki Dembélé and Jack Marriott.

However, Posh are still awaiting news on the availability of star striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, after recent news emerged of an FA charge regarding Tweets made by the player when he was 17-years-old. A ban may follow, but at the moment Ferguson will be waiting in anticipation as to whether the forward can play.

New loan arrival Conor Coventry is expected to be involved in the match day squad, although most likely on the bench. The midfielder has just returned from international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad, having scored in a 2-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Predicted Peterborough XI: Pym; Kent, Thompson, Knight; Ward, Taylor, Norburn, Butler; Szmodics, Dembélé; Clarke-Harris

How to Watch

Since the start to the 21/22 season, iFollow guidelines have reverted back to their pre-pandemic roots, meaning weekend fixtures cannot be aired live to UK residents.