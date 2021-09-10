Sheffield Wednesday’s showing in League One so far this season is the opposite to the displays which saw them relegated last time around.

The Owls currently sit 4th in the League One table after five games – one of five sides on 10 points.

On Saturday the South Yorkshire side face a long trip to Devon to face Plymouth Argyle who sit 10 places and two points behind them.

Today, Wednesday boss Darren Moore spoke to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson. One of the topics he spoke at length on was Saido Berahino and the role he could play at Hillsborough.

Berahino a coup for Wednesday

Darren Moore’s Wednesday landed a somewhat shock Deadline Day deal for Berahino.

The ex-Stoke City and West Brom man signed for The Owls from Belgian side Zulte Waregem where he’d been since June.

When asked about whether the former England youth star could be a 20-goal player, Moore somewhat sidestepped that question. However, he did talk up Berahino’s arrival saying that “we feel we’ve got one in him.”

Possible role ahead of Plymouth game

Whilst not confirming that he would start or be involved against Plymouth Argyle, Moore does drop a few sweeteners for Wednesday fans to consider.

When asked about Berahino’s fitness, the Owls boss was adamant that the forward is there or thereabouts. Commenting more specifically, Moore said, “I have got no hesitation to start him if I need to start him.”

He then went into a little more detail saying that the Deadline Day signing “has got enough training volume into his game.” Next up for him was to find that important game time.

Thoughts?

It would be inconceivable that Sheffield Wednesday brought someone of the calibre Berahino in and then didn’t play him.

He’s shown that he can play in Belgium’s top-tier as well as in the Premier League here in England.

Darren Moore’s Owls are playing well at the moment and picking up positive results.

It appears that Saido Berahino is knocking on the door of a more concrete place in Moore’s plans and that can be seen by the Wednesday boss’ comments.

Whilst he has hardly confirmed that he will play a part on Saturday at home Park, it might not be a surprise if Berahino is a part of the matchday squad.