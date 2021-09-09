Middlesbrough take on Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, where they will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Middlesbrough have drew their last two games, against Derby County and Blackburn Rovers respectively and they will want to get three points on the board when they visit Coventry this weekend.

Neil Warnock’s side currently occupy 13th position in the second tier standings, whilst their opponents sit in seventh and are three points ahead of Middlesbrough.

Their last outing against Blackburn was a positive one. Boro deployed a 3-5-2 formation and were on the front foot for the majority of the 90 minutes. They had twice as many shots as Blackburn on the day and the visitors scored with their only shot on target.

How will Middlesbrough line up on Saturday?

I expect Warnock to keep the formation the same, but reintroduce one or two familiar faces, whilst also including a new signing as well.

Here’s how we expect Middlesbrough to line up v Coventry on Saturday afternoon:

Lumley

Dijksteel

Fry

Hall

Bola

Howson

McNair

Hernandez

Crooks

Jones

Ikpeazu

Who is set to miss out?

Middlesbrough have a handful of long-term absentees. New signing Sammy Ameobi is yet to kick a ball for the Teessiders, in either the regular season or even pre-season, whereas Marcus Browne will not return until later in the year and Darnell Fisher is expected to miss the season.

Duncan Watmore and Sam Morsy played against Blackburn but Watmore failed to impress in his first game back after injury and Morsy has since joined Ipswich. Tavernier may also miss out despite a decent showing last time out, with Bola, Hernandez and Ikpeazu expecting to deputise.