Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson will always be given the chance to break back into the side after a summer move failed to develop.

Icelandic striker Bodvarsson has been out of favour at The Den this campaign, playing only once in a Millwall shirt.

His only outing to date came off the bench in their Carabao Cup clash with Cambridge United. Much of his action last season came as a substitute too, netting one goal and providing two assists in 38 Championship appearances, 25 of which were off the bench.

However, despite his lack of action and the failure to offload him in the summer, manager Gary Rowett has insisted the door remains open for him to break into his plans.

Speaking with News at Den, Rowett stated that any player contracted to the club, including Bodvarsson, will always be given the chance to impress.

He went on to add that the 29-year-old has been working hard in training, saying:

“My mindset is always that if a player is contracted to the club and they’re within your group then you have to give them the opportunity to get the best out of them.

“He’s trained really well, he’s worked hard. As a player that’s all you can do. That’s where we’re at and we’ll see.”

It remains to be seen if Bodvarsson’s contributions in training can earn him a spot back in Rowett’s squad.

Competition for a spot in the side

Benik Afobe, Tom Bradshaw and Matt Smith make up Rowett’s current striking options at The Den.

However, even though Bradshaw is yet to make a Championship appearance this campaign, Jed Wallace has been deployed as a striker rather than Bodvarsson being brought into the side.