Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has revealed midfield ace Danny Mayor is set to be fit to return against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Last month, it was revealed that the Pilgrims midfielder was set for a stint on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury.

His last outing came in early August, featuring in the comfortable Carabao Cup win over Peterborough United. Since then, he has been working his way through rehabilitation and back to full fitness.

Now, a positive update has emerged regarding Mayor’s situation ahead of their clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed that Mayor has been back in training and is set to be available for this weekend’s tie.

Lowe added that with Mayor back, there will be less of a rush to bring George Cooper back to action after a lengthy absence.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Danny is back training with us, he has done his rehab, he’s fine. Touch wood he gets through today (Thursday) and tomorrow and then he will be available for selection.

“If Danny is fine we may not need to rush George because at least he gives us something different.”

With Mayor returning, it awaits to be seen if the Pilgrims can continue their decent form against Darren Moore’s side this weekend.

A tough test

Sheffield Wednesday are among the favourites for promotion to the Championship this season, and their early season form has shown why.

After five games, the Owls sit in 4th place, two points off the top of the table. They went unbeaten in their first four games of the season but lost their last game before the international break, falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of League One new boys Morecambe.