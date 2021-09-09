Former Bournemouth man Jack Wilshere could return to train with Arsenal whilst he searches for a new club, Mikel Arteta has suggested.

Wilshere, 29, was released by Bournemouth at the start of the summer.

The former Arsenal and West Ham man rejoined Bournemouth for the second-half of last season, signing a short-term deal after impressing on loan with the Cherries during the 2016/17 campaign.

Wilshere scored once and grabbed one assist in 15 Championship outings for Bournemouth last time round. His side reached the Championship play-off semi-finals but wouldn’t make the final, and Wilshere wouldn’t be handed an extended deal.

Having recently trained with Serie B outfit Como, Arteta has now opened the door for Wilshere to train with his Gunners side as his search for a club continues.

Daily Mail quoted Arteta on Thursday afternoon, saying on the possibility of Wilshere training with his side:

“He is someone that I know who I shared the dressing room with, who is so loved around the club with every person here and our doors are always open.”

Wilshere looked a farcry of the player that he once was with Bournemouth last season. He showed the odd glimpse of his prior self but he didn’t impress enough to earn a new deal with the south coast side.

The Englishman took a ‘significant’ paycut to join the Cherries. What his wage demands are now though, and where he might look for a new club really remains anyone’s guess.

Should he find a new home in the EFL and settle down then he could still have some fine years ahead of him. An Arsenal return looks unlikely but if he can get some solid training down with the Gunners, he could yet seal his next move in time.