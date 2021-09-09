Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy has suggested the club will remain patient in offering free agent Connor Wickham a deal.

Frankie McAvoy has been casting his eye over former Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham in recent weeks as he looks at the possibility of bolster his attacking options further.

Since then, Wickham has been working his way back to full fitness after time out of the game, featuring in games for the reserves.

Now, with his trial stint continuing, McAvoy has moved to provide an update on the state of play regarding a potential deal for Wickham.

As quoted by Lancs Live, the Preston manager told fans to “watch this space” as his trial continues.

He also added that while he looked “lively” in the first half of a reserves clash with Walsall earlier this week, McAvoy suggested that the club will be remaining patient before offering him a deal.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We just need to watch this space. He started well in the game on Tuesday. I thought he looked lively in the first half.

“I know it was a warm day, but he has not played a lot of football and it’s three weeks we have had him in total.

“It sometimes takes a bit longer before you make decisions on people. I’d rather be honest than do something rash, which doesn’t suit us or the player.

“There were some good bits and other bits that I know myself we need to make sure we get right. If we can, then something might happen with him, but at the moment he is not in the 25-man squad and we have not signed him.”

McAvoy’s current options at striker

As it stands, Preston currently have the likes of Emil Riis, Ched Evans, Sean Maguire and Jamie Thomas available as options up front.

Danish ace Riis is the top scorer for the Deepdale outfit so far, managing five goals in seven outings during the 2021/22 campaign. Defender Sepp van den Berg and winger Scott Sinclair also have two goals, but no other striker has scored so far.

Another option at the top of the pitch wouldn’t go amiss, so it will be interesting to see if Wickham lands a deal and, if he does, how he fares.