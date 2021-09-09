Middlesbrough new signing James Lea Siliki has written a post online speaking out about his recent loan move.

Middlesbrough had made 11 signings in the summer transfer window prior to Siliki’s arrival, with the Cameroon international becoming their 12th and final signing of the summer.

He joined the likes of goalkeepers Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels, defenders Lee Peltier and Sol Bamba, midfielders Martin Payero, Matt Crooks, and Jean Lea Siliki, wingers Sammy Ameobi, Onel Hernandez and Toyosi Olusanya, as well as strikers Andraz Sporar and Uche Ikpeazu as new arrivals.

Siliki has been away on international duty with Cameroon, where he earned his second cap, which was his first competitive appearance for his country. He will shortly join up with his Middlesbrough teammates and he could play a part as early as Saturday when the Teessiders face Coventry City.

Despite only an initial loan, he departed Rennes, the club where he has spent four years. He went online to pen his thoughts about leaving behind his parent club for pastures new.

The 25-year-old talked up the standard and quality of the English second tier, as well as his ambitions for himself and for the club.

“Another football, another language, another culture but always the same ambition: to win and become a better footballer,” he said.

“I will use all my determination to get the club to the Premier League. I want to give myself the chance to discover the highest level of British football.

“The level of the Championship is very high, I will have to adapt but I am not afraid.”

Where will he fit in at Middlesbrough?

He is a central-midfielder by trade and will likely slot into the void left by Sam Morsy after his permanent departure to Ipswich Town. George Saville also left the club earlier in the window and so there is now less competition for places.

Paddy McNair and Jonny Howson are currently the go-to duo in central midfield, with the likes of Marcus Tavernier, Matt Crooks or Martin Payero deployed as number 10. Siliki will have to dislodge either McNair or Howson to get into the side. Although McNair has be utilised at centre-back in recent seasons, therefore opening up an opportunity for Siliki.