Portsmouth loan starlet Miguel Azeez’s temporary deal with the League One side includes a recall option, according to reports.

In a bid to give young star Miguel Azeez more senior experience, Arsenal opted to send the midfield out on loan this summer.

With Danny Cowley in the market for midfield reinforcements, Portsmouth swooped in to secure a season-long deal for the Gunners’ prodigy.

Now, football.london has revealed that there is an option for Arsenal to recall Azeez in January if they wish.

The report states that with Ghanaian ace Thomas Partey and Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny both set to be heading to the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Mikel Arteta could be light on options in the middle of the park.

As a result, the option to recall Azeez from his Fratton Park loan has been included in the deal. It remains to be seen if the Premier League side bring him back in January, but Pompey will be hoping they can keep the prodigy for the season as planned.

A growing relationship?

Danny Cowley has previously been trusted with one of Arsenal’s top young talents, with Emile Smith Rowe spending time on loan with Huddersfield Town during his time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Now, having entrusted Cowley with another of their top youngsters in Azeez, it will be hoped that he can emulate Smith Rowe and emerge as a key first-team player after time out on loan.

It will also be interesting to see if this is the start of a growing link between the two clubs.