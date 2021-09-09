Nottingham Forest’s former left-back Danny Preston is currently training with Forest Green Rovers, it has been reported.

Earlier this summer, Nottingham Forest opted against renewing the deal of youngster Danny Preston, opening the door for him to hunt for a new club as a free agent.

The move to release Preston saw his long-term affiliation with Forest come to an end, leaving without making a senior appearance after making his way through their youth setup.

However, it has now emerged that he is bidding to earn a deal in the EFL.

As reported by Gloucestershire Live, the 21-year-old is currently training with League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers.

Preston played for the club in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Brentford B earlier this week in a bid to earn a contract with the club. The report states that a club spokesperson confirmed Preston is training with Rob Edwards’ side as they monitor his progress.

Preston’s career to date

After making his way through Forest’s youth ranks, the left-sided ace spent much of his time playing in their academy setup. However, he also picked up experience out on loan.

Preston spent a stint on loan with Alfreton Town during the 2019/20 season before linking up with Grimsby Town the following summer.

He would spend the first half of the 20/21 campaign with the Mariners, featuring 29 times for the club before returning to the City Ground in February of this year.

Now, as he steps up his hunt for a new club, it will be interesting to see if the youngster can land a move to Forest Green.