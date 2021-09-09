Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has revealed talks with “a couple” of free agents have taken place as he looks at possibly adding another striker.

The early season form of strikers Ryan Hardie and Luke Jephcott has meant Plymouth Argyle haven’t felt the full blow of having only two senior strikers fit just yet.

While Hardie has netted five goals and laid on one assist in seven, Jehpcott has managed four goals and two assists in seven games.

Youngster Rhys Shirley has provided a backup option with Niall Ennis sidelined, while 15-year-old Freddie Issaka also made a substitute appearance in the EFL Trophy.

Amid their striker worries, it has been speculated that Plymouth could delve into the free agent market for further attacking additions.

Now, manager Ryan Lowe has revealed the Pilgrims have eyed “one or two”, adding that talks have taken place with “a couple” of free agents.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, he said:

“We have had our eyes on one or two, we are still looking. We have got the money to do it – not millions but we have got money to bring someone in.

“They have just got to be the right fit and we have to do all the stuff on them and make sure.

“We are still speaking with people, the phone is still going all the time. If one comes up that suits then, yeah, we can act.

“I’m not going to lie, I have spoken to a couple (of free agents) already. But, some people are waiting for other things, some people are asking for too much money, some people don’t know where their future lies.”

The month ahead for Plymouth

The Home Park outfit will be hoping they can keep their current striker options fit as they bid to keep their decent start to the season going during September.

Currently sitting in 14th with only one loss from five games, Plymouth face Sheffield Wednesday, AFC Wimbledon, Portsmouth, Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra this month.

The run presents Lowe’s side with some tough tests, but also the opportunity to show if they are ready to mount a push for the top six in an ever-competitive League One campaign.