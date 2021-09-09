Luton Town ace Gabriel Osho has revealed he would love to play in defensive midfield more, revealing he wants to emulate some of the game’s best in his new position.

Having spent much of his career playing at centre-back, Gabriel Osho arrived at Luton Town last November as a defensive reinforcement.

He has continued to play that role following his arrival at Kenilworth Road, featuring at the heart of defence in their opening three games of this season.

However, manager Nathan Jones deployed him in a new defensive midfield position for the Hatters’ 0-0 draw against Sheffield United before the break, putting in a strong display. Now, Osho has revealed his desire to play in the role more.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Osho revealed he has been eyeing a move to defensive midfield over the course of his career.

He went on to reveal his desire to play there going forward, also revealing some of the players he would home to emulate.

“I have always had my eye on that position, believing that I could play that role,” he said.

“So I was happy that the manager put his trust in me to play there.

“I am enjoying it a lot, especially the role that I was playing in there, working more with the back four than the strikers and wingers. I do hope that I can continue to play there.

“Watching Casemiro, that is the kind of role that I want to emulate,” he went on to add when revealing he has been watching Champions League finals from 1999 onwards to help learn the position better.

“Obviously, N’Golo Kante in the last one.

“Even going back to when AC Milan were there with Gennaro Gattuso and Andrea Pirlo, moulding those two into one is the type of role I would try to play.”

Competition for a starting role

A move from centre-back to defensive midfield could see Osho get more game time in Jones’ side this season.

Options in the middle of the park are limited for the Hatters, with two defensive midfielders usually played. Glen Rea, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Allan Campbell can play in the position, so Osho could really make the role his own if given the chance.