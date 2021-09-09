Bradford City could welcome attacking pair Lee Angol and Abo Eisa back to action next month, it has been reported.

Striker Lee Angol had enjoyed a decent start to the League Two campaign, netting two goals in four games for Derek Adams’ Bradford City side before a torn hamstring saw him withdrawn from the action.

25-year-old Abo Eisa has also suffered a torn hamstring, seeing him ruled out after just one appearance since his move to Valley Parade earlier this summer.

However, an encouraging update has now emerged on the duo.

As per a report from the Telegraph and Argus, both Angol and Eisa are making “positive progress” as they make their way back to full fitness.

As a result, Bantams fans could see the attacking pair back in action next month if their recovery goes as planned.

The month ahead for Bradford City

While Angol and Eisa continue their recovery with the possibility of returning in October, Derek Adams’ side will be hoping to return to winning ways.

After going unbeaten in their opening four games, the Bantams have lost to Leyton Orient and drawn with Walsall.

Before September ends, Bradford will face Salford City, Barrow and Crawley Town in the league, while also playing Manchester United’s U21s in the EFL Trophy.

Currently sitting in 3rd place, a strong September could see the Bantams further consolidate their place as serious promotion contenders as they bid to make a return to League One.