Sunderland have today re-signed Denver Hume on a two-year contract, with the option of a further year.

The 23-year-old is a product of the Sunderland youth academy and has so far made 63 League One appearances for the club, including 24 last time round.

He picked up a hamstring injury during the Black Cats’ League One play-off clash v Lincoln City at the end of last season and has been recovering since.

Hume’s contract then expired and he and Sunderland have been in a back and forth since, but today he’s signed a new deal and will join Lee Johnson’s side once again as they look for promotion into the Championship.

So what do we make of it?

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72) says:

“I think it’s a decent squad signing for Sunderland. Hume was a decent player in League One last season but there may be question marks over his Championship abilities, should Sunderland get promoted that is.

“My only concern is that it’s taken so long for the deal to go through. We obviously don’t know the full extent of what’s been going on and what’s been said since his previous deal expired, and his injury situation may well have played a part, but would Hume not have re-signed at first ask if he was totally committed?”

Harry Mail (@harrymail99) says:

“I’ve seen a few Sunderland fans on Twitter who aren’t too happy about it. Whispers have been going around that he turned them down a couple of times and was possibly waiting for a Championship move. Who knows what has gone on behind closed doors?

“I am slightly surprised to see him back at Sunderland because it seemed that his time there had come to and end. There’s no doubting he’s a good player at League One level and will boost their options at the back, it’s just a bit of a strange one.”

Luke:

“You can’t blame him for wanting a Championship move, it’s similar to what went down with Luke O’Nien in the summer and he’s another name who’s split opinion in the past.

“Sunderland seem to have an old-guard with players like O’Nien and Hume and whilst Hume is still a youngster, I do feel like Sunderland needed to move on from him once his contract had been expired for so long but again, we don’t know the full story.

“Still, it’s left-back cover.”

Harry:

“I’m confused as to why Sunderland signed two left-backs in the last transfer window, Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin, to then go back and sign their one from last season.

“Could Hume’s arrival could allow one of Huggins or Cirkin to head out on loan and develop somewhere else for a while?”

Luke:

“That’s not a bad shout – Hume would become the more senior of those three left-backs. Cirkin looks to be the starter so maybe Huggins could head out on loan? It all depends on whether Hume returns to the starting XI.”