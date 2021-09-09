Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff has praised Charlton Athletic ahead of their clash this weekend.

Cheltenham Town’s manager says the Addicks have a ‘really good balance’ in their squad.

Charlton have had a pretty poor start to the new season but got their first league win of the campaign last time out against Crewe Alexandra.

Nigel Adkins’ side are hoping that result kick-starts a solid run of form.

‘Ex-Premier League’….

Duff has said, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live: “I think, looking at them as a club, ex-Premier League and ex-Premier League manager (Nigel Adkins) and they’ve just brought in three ex-Premier League players.

“They have a few other ex-Premier League players involved and they also have some really good players that we know, who were too good for the league we’ve just come out of, in terms of Stockley, Kirk, Lavelle, who they have just taken from Morecambe and Jaiyesimi, who won the league with Swindon.”

He added: “So they have a really good balance. They’ve had a really difficult start in terms of the games they had to play. They got up and running last week and it’s going to be a tough game, we know that and we know where we’re at.

“We are a very small team playing in this league and every week playing against a big team. We’ll go there and give it a go and see what happens after 95 minutes.”

Busy past few weeks

Charlton have had a busy couple of weeks as they have been adding the finishing touches to their squad.

Sam Lavelle, Harry Arter and Jonathan Leko arrived on deadline day.

That wasn’t the end of their recruitment either and they have delved into the free agent over the past few days to add Papa Souare and Stephen Henderson into their ranks.

This weekend

Cheltenham are no pushovers and will be looking to cause Charlton some problems.

Duff’s side have players that can hurt the Addicks and will be looking to shock a few at the Valley.